Thursday, April 23

Thursday, April 23

9:05 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Todd Circle for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect who had left the scene.

Friday, April 24

12:35 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Baker Street in reference to a possible motor vehicle accident. Police found a 2005 Subaru Legacy that had apparently struck a mailbox. The driver was not on the scene. As a result of the investigation, the driver, Brett Howard Ash, 29, Pea Ridge, was located and issued a citation in connection with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Sunday, April 26

3:40 a.m. Police received a report of several youths walking along Wood Street being "extremely loud walking through people's yards," according to the police report. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Cole S. Law, 19, in connection with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Friday, May 1

12:53 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Daniel Davis, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI; refusal to submit to a chemical test; driving left of center; failure to provide insurance; and felony possession of a controlled substance.

9:54 a.m. A resident of Hoffman Street reported to tires on the back of her vehicle had been slashed.

11:51 a.m. A resident of Turner Way Road reported criminal trespass involving youths trespassing in a drainage ditch which he claims to have responsibility and ownership of. Police were advised by the superintendent of the street department the drainage ditch has a 20-feet easement maintained by the city.

7:12 p.m. Police cited Stephanie Sears, 38, Rogers, in connection with warrants from Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers.

General News on 05/06/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

