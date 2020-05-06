Saturday, April 25
4:07 a.m. Chest pain/chest discomfort (non-traumatic), Dylan Drive
9:05 a.m. Medical emergency, Daniel Lane
Tuesday, April 28
2:10 p.m. Medical emergency, Patton Road/East Ark. Hwy 72, Garfield
5:08 p.m. Medical emergency, Slack Street
8:44 p.m. Medical emergency, Blair Circle
Wednesday, April 29
4:06 p.m. Follow up, Wade Lane
Thursday, April 30
12:59 a.m. Heart problems, Frost Street
2:22 a.m. Heart problems, Frost Street
8:47 a.m. Medical emergency, Bloxham Road
Friday, may 1
8:32 a.m. Unconscious/fainting (near), Park Circle
4:49 p.m. Heat/cold exposure, Lucas Lane
7:59 p.m. Road hazard, Looney Road/East McNelly Road, BentonvilleGeneral News on 05/06/2020
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.
