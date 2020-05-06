Sign in
Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept. Today at 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 25

4:07 a.m. Chest pain/chest discomfort (non-traumatic), Dylan Drive

9:05 a.m. Medical emergency, Daniel Lane

Tuesday, April 28

2:10 p.m. Medical emergency, Patton Road/East Ark. Hwy 72, Garfield

5:08 p.m. Medical emergency, Slack Street

8:44 p.m. Medical emergency, Blair Circle

Wednesday, April 29

4:06 p.m. Follow up, Wade Lane

Thursday, April 30

12:59 a.m. Heart problems, Frost Street

2:22 a.m. Heart problems, Frost Street

8:47 a.m. Medical emergency, Bloxham Road

Friday, may 1

8:32 a.m. Unconscious/fainting (near), Park Circle

4:49 p.m. Heat/cold exposure, Lucas Lane

7:59 p.m. Road hazard, Looney Road/East McNelly Road, Bentonville

General News on 05/06/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

