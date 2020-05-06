School Board members met in a work-study session for more than an hour and then held a brief special School Board meeting Monday, April 27.

During the work study session, assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld presented information on a "guaranteed and viable curriculum" -- Wit & Wisdom -- that she described as a comprehensive literacy program for kindergarten through eighth grade. During the board meeting, the board approved purchase of the curriculum for $170,178.

"We're in uncharted territory," superintendent Rick Neal said during the special board meeting. "This curriculum is what we need to move forward."

He said there will be two years of gap in data which will create a daunting task for school leaders to assess the students' skills. "We're very excited about the curriculum. Our teachers need this help and support."

Martfeld also presented Edgenuity, a form of software used in virtual school that will help full time virtual students and offers an alternative for alternative learning students.'"I think we'll have a lot of parents who will want to keep their kids at home," she said, adding that she believes the state Health Department will have strict regulations on the health of children returning to school. The board approved adopting it for sixth- through 12th-grade students.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey presented the costs of outsourcing custodial services compared to hiring custodians and recommended bringing all custodial services back in house. The board approved the recommendation.

During the special Board meeting, Ramey told board members the volleyball program has grown over the past several years. He advised hiring an assistant coach who can help in volleyball and in seventh-grade girls basketball.

"What we're seeing, especially on the junior high level, is we're restricted on when can play because of personnel. We will be able to service kids better and increase opportunities for our students in girls sports with an additional coach," he said.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of Lauren Coles, Primary School counselor;

• Hired Brian Williams, Intermediate School teacher; Charity Fingerhut, Middle School library media specialist; Angie Bassett, special education coordinator; Kia Rappe, Intermediate School counselor; and Kelsey Brodie, Primary School counselor;

• Hired Nikki See, Talina McDonald and Maxine Ogburn as administrative assistants;

• Added responsibilities to Dana Tabor and Sierra Warner; and

• Approved a new position for a teacher, assistant volleyball/basketball coach for the girls' teams.

