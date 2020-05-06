Patron engagement has always presented a challenge for us at the library, particularly with teens. Even before quarantine began, offering programs that were interesting to our diverse community could often prove difficult for us. Determining what would be engaging, as well as what would be attended, was a tricky game to play -- enter Covid-19.

Now that all our content has moved online, our focus has shifted towards children and young adult programming, which has created a double-edged sword. For one, we now have more teen/middle school-aged children participation than we have ever had; but two, we feel we might be leaving our adult patrons behind.

Library hours Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: pearigecommunitylibrary.org Email: [email protected]

One way that we have approached the necessity for virtual programming has been to expand our social media usage beyond Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Most Gen Z-ers use Youtube and Tik Tok to connect socially with their peers, and we have created profiles for both. You can find all of our DIY videos, storytimes, and content from our National Library Month author interviews on our Youtube page -- just search "Pea Ridge Community Library," and subscribe!

Tik Tok is another beast. This controversial application is popular among teens but has been scrutinized for certain content that can be mature. However, we aim to provide humorous content appropriate for all ages on Tik Tok. You can find us at @PRCL_library on Tik Tok, and you can expect new content every Monday.

We are here (virtually) for you! Let us know what content you have enjoyed across all of our social media platforms. If you have any ideas for online programming or have any questions, feel free to call us at (479) 451-8442 or email [email protected] We hope that you are staying safe, and we hope to see you again soon!

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.

Editorial on 05/06/2020