Tuesday, April 21
5:37 p.m. Tiffany Dawn Summers, 38, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication - drinking in public; third-degree endangering welfare of a minor
Thursday, April 23
11:58 a.m. Shawn Dean McCann, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia
Friday, April 24
8:45 a.m. Benjamin David Lee Middleton, 21, Platte City, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, felony fleeing with extreme indifference; three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident; driving left of center; resisting arrest; failure to stop at stop sign; no proof of insurance; felony aggravated assault; reckless driving; two counts third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor
Sunday, April 26
4:36 a.m. Cole Steven Law, 19, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, three counts of resisting arrest
Monday, April 27
2:47 p.m. Calvin Curtis Jenkins, 19, Garfield, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation
Wednesday, April 29
12:47 p.m. Calvin Curtis Jenkins, 19, Garfield, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance
10:32 p.m. Cameron Kay Ott, 27, Garfield, by Rogers Police, obstructing governmental operations, shoplifting, criminal trespass, failure to appear from Rogers, felony failure to appear from Benton County, felony second-degree battery from Benton County and first-degree criminal mischief from Benton County
Friday, May 1
4:07 a.m. Daniel Dale Davis, 24, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; DWI; no proof of insurance; possession of a controlled substance
Sunday, May 3
2:19 a.m. Christy Breanna Matlock, 22, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, felony failure to appear from Benton County; contempt from Rogers; failure to appear from Rogers; third-degree domestic battering
2:28 p.m. Kirsten Rose, Blau, 38, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia
2:29 p.m. Jesse Lynn Cates, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; felony parole violation
Monday, May 4
10:34 p.m. Britany Tailer-Marie Doshier, 22, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, felony second-degree domestic batteringGeneral News on 05/06/2020
Print Headline: Benton County Jail