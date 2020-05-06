Sign in
Benton County Jail Today at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, April 21

5:37 p.m. Tiffany Dawn Summers, 38, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication - drinking in public; third-degree endangering welfare of a minor

Thursday, April 23

11:58 a.m. Shawn Dean McCann, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, April 24

8:45 a.m. Benjamin David Lee Middleton, 21, Platte City, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, felony fleeing with extreme indifference; three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident; driving left of center; resisting arrest; failure to stop at stop sign; no proof of insurance; felony aggravated assault; reckless driving; two counts third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Sunday, April 26

4:36 a.m. Cole Steven Law, 19, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, three counts of resisting arrest

Monday, April 27

2:47 p.m. Calvin Curtis Jenkins, 19, Garfield, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

Wednesday, April 29

12:47 p.m. Calvin Curtis Jenkins, 19, Garfield, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance

10:32 p.m. Cameron Kay Ott, 27, Garfield, by Rogers Police, obstructing governmental operations, shoplifting, criminal trespass, failure to appear from Rogers, felony failure to appear from Benton County, felony second-degree battery from Benton County and first-degree criminal mischief from Benton County

Friday, May 1

4:07 a.m. Daniel Dale Davis, 24, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; DWI; no proof of insurance; possession of a controlled substance

Sunday, May 3

2:19 a.m. Christy Breanna Matlock, 22, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, felony failure to appear from Benton County; contempt from Rogers; failure to appear from Rogers; third-degree domestic battering

2:28 p.m. Kirsten Rose, Blau, 38, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia

2:29 p.m. Jesse Lynn Cates, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; felony parole violation

Monday, May 4

10:34 p.m. Britany Tailer-Marie Doshier, 22, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, felony second-degree domestic battering

General News on 05/06/2020

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

