Avoca Fire Dept. Today at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, April 27

Medical, Tucks Chapel Road

Tuesday, April 28

Medical, Scenic Drive

Medical, W. Rose Street

Medical, White Fawn Drive

Wednesday, April 29

Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road

Thursday, April 30

Medical, W. Tucks Chapel Road

Tree down in roadway, Guyll Ridge Road

Smoke investigation, 12832 Scenic Dr.

Friday, May 1

Medical, Oak Tree Circle

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

