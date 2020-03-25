TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Licensed veterinary nurse Courtney Shere gave Luna to her owner, Rikki Eldridge, and her dad, Stephen Eldridge, on Wednesday, March 18, in the parking lot at Oak View Animal Clinic which began utilizing curb side service this past week as a response to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association recommendations.

As more and more businesses are affected by government mandated closures, local businesses are adjusting to find ways to still serve their clients and customers.

At Oak View Animal Clinic, the staff practiced a couple of days offering curb-side service before closing the lobby completely as recommended by the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association.

"We appreciate everyone understanding the adjustments to our service protocols. Our goal is to limit as much interaction with non-team members as we can and still provide service to our clients and pets. This is an effort to be compliant with social distancing and guidelines by the AVMA," staff wrote on the Oak View Facebook page. "We are encouraging drop off appointments. If you already have an appointment scheduled, please see below on how to proceed. Keep in mind our team members are well trained to communicate with clients and doctors to facilitate the appointment."

"We're trying to keep the small number of clients in the front lobby so they're not in contact with each other," Dr. Karen Sherman said when her clinic began offering curb side service. "They can pick up prescription, pay over phone, drop off and pick up their pet... the doctor can talk via phone to owner ... they never leave their vehicle to reduce exposure."

That policy began Monday, March 16, then by Saturday, March 21, the latest policy was initiated.

"At this time, animals do not carry or transmit to humans and are showing no signs of illness from it," Sherman said. "However it is being closely monitored because we would be concerned there could be a virus on the pet or in the system of the pet that has been in close contact with human who has virus.

"So, if we have a client who is known positive, we will take precautions by wearing gloves and protective attire to not come in contact with virus particles that may be on pet," she said. Sherman is a past president of the AVMA.

"There may be a point whereby we need to consider postponing elective procedures to preserve medical equipment and pharmaceuticals," she said.

Office manager Melissa Speagle, said clients have been very appreciative of the policies.

"I think it's an excellent opportunity to keep our employees as well as clients safe during this troubling time," Speagle said.

Courtney Shere, registered veterinary nurse ...

The policies remove the need for clients to use the waiting room, lobby and reception area and reduces human interaction to increase employee health and safety at the practice, Sherman said.

General News on 03/25/2020