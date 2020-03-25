Pretzel Salad
Recipe from Karen Kwarcinski
Crust:
1 c. crushed pretzels
1 stick melted butter/margarine
1/2 c. sugar
Mix and press into a 9- by 9-inch pan. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool and crush.
Second layer:
1/2 c. sugar
8 oz. cream cheese
8 oz. Cool Whip
Mix, then spread over cooled crush.
Top layer:
small can crushed pineapple
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
Combine pineapple with juice and cornstarch and cook in boiler until thickened. Cool, then spread over first two layers.
Top with more Cool Whip.
