Pretzel Salad

Recipe from Karen Kwarcinski

Crust:

1 c. crushed pretzels

1 stick melted butter/margarine

1/2 c. sugar

Mix and press into a 9- by 9-inch pan. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool and crush.

Second layer:

1/2 c. sugar

8 oz. cream cheese

8 oz. Cool Whip

Mix, then spread over cooled crush.

Top layer:

small can crushed pineapple

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

Combine pineapple with juice and cornstarch and cook in boiler until thickened. Cool, then spread over first two layers.

Top with more Cool Whip.

