Tuesday, March 3

9:26 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Logan Tanner Rucinski, 25, Pea Ridge, in connection with a felony warrant from Franklin County.

Friday, March 6

5:19 p.m. An employee of Ace Hardware reported a theft. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Thomas Woods, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft of property and was issued a criminal trespass warning and Justin Robertson, 29, Gravette, in connection with theft of property.

8:40 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sarah Moseley, 39, Beebe, in connection with possession of Sch VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on suspended license (not DWI); no proof of insurance; failure to dim headlights; and general assist./warrant arrest for Rogers. She was handed over to the Rogers Police Department.

10:01 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Whitney R. Robinson, 27, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license (not DWI); no proof of insurance; and a warrant from Rogers Police; and Dakota D. Cape, 21, Cassville, Mo., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant from Rogers Police. Both were transported to meet Rogers Police.

Saturday, March 7

12:12 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Shannon Lee Kultgen, 43, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI, no insurance, failure to register vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Randall E. Stuckey, 50, Bella Vista, on a warrant from Madison County. Both were booked into the Benton County Jail.

10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kendall R. Shelley, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants from Lowell and Rogers.

11:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Remington Coe, 27, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tag light.

Monday, March 9

7:45 a.m. Police were advised that the parent of a student had used vulgar language toward a school employee who did not feel safe around him. She told police she did not want to press charges. Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect on criminal charges of disorderly conduct.

2:47 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Amber E. Fuqua, 29, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of ownership.

5:42 p.m. Police were advised of a possible violation of a no contact order from a resident on Hallack Lane. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Randall A. Melton, 32, Bella Vista, in connection with violation of a no contact order.

Tuesday, March 10

2:21 p.m. Police received a theft complaint from an employee with Walmart Neighborhood Market involving an employee using a gift card for personal purchases. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Mary Williams, 41, Garfield, in connection with theft.

4 p.m. Police assisted an officer with the Department of Human Services with an investigation at a residence on . John Montgomery Circle. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Melissa Lacy, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant for a parole violation.

Thursday, March 12

11:40 a.m. Police received a report of a disturbance at the School Administration office. As a result of the investigation, police issued a criminal trespass to Carl Michael Trammel, 38, Pea Ridge, and obtained an arrested warrant for him.

Friday, March 13

1:13 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Michael Ryan Hampton, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to chemical test and fail to obey stop signs.

9:19 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Joshua Daniel Griffith, 27, Garfield, in connection with a felony warrant from Benton County, no driver's license, no proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle.

Monday, March 16

1:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pickens Road in reference to a physical disturbance that had happened about 20 minutes prior to the caller calling 911. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Ryan S. Randell, 36, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battering and on a warrant from Pea Ridge for failure to appear.

Thursday, March 19

8:19 a.m. Police responded with Homeland Security to a residence on WMB Franklin for a warrant service and arrested Lateef Olamide 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with a Homeland Security warrant, and Jimere Shane Balogun, 38, Pea Ridge, in connection with obstructing government operations.

6:26 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle driving over mailboxes in the Hayden Road area.

