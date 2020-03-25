Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge Police Dept. Today at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 3

9:26 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Logan Tanner Rucinski, 25, Pea Ridge, in connection with a felony warrant from Franklin County.

Friday, March 6

5:19 p.m. An employee of Ace Hardware reported a theft. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Thomas Woods, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft of property and was issued a criminal trespass warning and Justin Robertson, 29, Gravette, in connection with theft of property.

8:40 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sarah Moseley, 39, Beebe, in connection with possession of Sch VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on suspended license (not DWI); no proof of insurance; failure to dim headlights; and general assist./warrant arrest for Rogers. She was handed over to the Rogers Police Department.

10:01 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Whitney R. Robinson, 27, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license (not DWI); no proof of insurance; and a warrant from Rogers Police; and Dakota D. Cape, 21, Cassville, Mo., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant from Rogers Police. Both were transported to meet Rogers Police.

Saturday, March 7

12:12 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Shannon Lee Kultgen, 43, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI, no insurance, failure to register vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Randall E. Stuckey, 50, Bella Vista, on a warrant from Madison County. Both were booked into the Benton County Jail.

10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kendall R. Shelley, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants from Lowell and Rogers.

11:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Remington Coe, 27, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tag light.

Monday, March 9

7:45 a.m. Police were advised that the parent of a student had used vulgar language toward a school employee who did not feel safe around him. She told police she did not want to press charges. Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect on criminal charges of disorderly conduct.

2:47 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Amber E. Fuqua, 29, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of ownership.

5:42 p.m. Police were advised of a possible violation of a no contact order from a resident on Hallack Lane. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Randall A. Melton, 32, Bella Vista, in connection with violation of a no contact order.

Tuesday, March 10

2:21 p.m. Police received a theft complaint from an employee with Walmart Neighborhood Market involving an employee using a gift card for personal purchases. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Mary Williams, 41, Garfield, in connection with theft.

4 p.m. Police assisted an officer with the Department of Human Services with an investigation at a residence on . John Montgomery Circle. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Melissa Lacy, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant for a parole violation.

Thursday, March 12

11:40 a.m. Police received a report of a disturbance at the School Administration office. As a result of the investigation, police issued a criminal trespass to Carl Michael Trammel, 38, Pea Ridge, and obtained an arrested warrant for him.

Friday, March 13

1:13 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Michael Ryan Hampton, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to chemical test and fail to obey stop signs.

9:19 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Joshua Daniel Griffith, 27, Garfield, in connection with a felony warrant from Benton County, no driver's license, no proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle.

Monday, March 16

1:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pickens Road in reference to a physical disturbance that had happened about 20 minutes prior to the caller calling 911. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Ryan S. Randell, 36, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battering and on a warrant from Pea Ridge for failure to appear.

Thursday, March 19

8:19 a.m. Police responded with Homeland Security to a residence on WMB Franklin for a warrant service and arrested Lateef Olamide 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with a Homeland Security warrant, and Jimere Shane Balogun, 38, Pea Ridge, in connection with obstructing government operations.

6:26 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle driving over mailboxes in the Hayden Road area.

General News on 03/25/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT