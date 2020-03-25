District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, March 10
Cristal V. Alamos, 31, no proof liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Ryan G. Alley, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Louis A. Alterici, 49, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Katie Arnold, 19, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jesse Lena Banks, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Tommy Barnes, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kerrie Elizabeth Belanger, 43, no proof liability insurance, guilty; no headlights or one headlight, guilty
Amanda L. Blake, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Kenan Dave Bohanan, 22, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Victor Camacho, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Audie Case, 44, no proof liability insurance, bond forfeit
Joseph Lee Chapman, 36, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Thomas Edward Copp, 45, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Lisa Marie Cornelius, 46, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty
Samantha M. Countryman, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Sonya Kay Marie Crabtree, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
William H. Cunningham, 54, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Susan E. Curtis, 35, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty
Monty L. Dearing, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Summer Deann Dunn, 23, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty
Dana Jean Flores, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Arthur P. Hardin, 34, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Brittany Paige Hawkins, 23, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Barbara Ann Hudgens, 31, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Megan C. Leftwich, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Nicholas W. Lonadier, 36, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Joanna J. Losey, 48, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty
Derrick A. McGuire, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed
Julie Bernice Mesa, 46, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; possession of open container, dismissed
Tony Millar, 39, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Albert W. Nelson, 47, contempt and failure to complete drug alcohol safety education program, bond forfeit
Adam W. Phillips, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Katie L. Putty, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Isaiah Christopher Riley, 22, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Bobbi Lynne Sainsbury, 54, improper passing, bond forfeit
Michael B. Sams, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 38, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Tina M. Schultz, 32, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty
Tina M. Schultz, 32, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Jimmy L. Scott, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
April L. Smith, 36, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Crystal Jeanine Smith, 48, no insurance proof present, guilty
Savanah Denee Spillman, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Dezarae A. Sprinkle, 35, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Robert R. Taylor, 28, speeding, guilty
Anglia M. Terry, 38, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty
Dalton T. Thomas, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Joseph Todd, 65, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jordan L. Vierra, 28, open burn violation City Ord. 252, guilty
Cheyenne G. Ward, 23, failure to register or transfer, guilty
Keith W. Wiltgen, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Traci A. Wyman, 41, no insurance proof present, guiltyGeneral News on 03/25/2020
Print Headline: Court Report