District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, March 10

Cristal V. Alamos, 31, no proof liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Ryan G. Alley, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Louis A. Alterici, 49, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Katie Arnold, 19, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jesse Lena Banks, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Tommy Barnes, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kerrie Elizabeth Belanger, 43, no proof liability insurance, guilty; no headlights or one headlight, guilty

Amanda L. Blake, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Kenan Dave Bohanan, 22, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Victor Camacho, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Audie Case, 44, no proof liability insurance, bond forfeit

Joseph Lee Chapman, 36, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Thomas Edward Copp, 45, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Lisa Marie Cornelius, 46, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty

Samantha M. Countryman, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Sonya Kay Marie Crabtree, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

William H. Cunningham, 54, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Susan E. Curtis, 35, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty

Monty L. Dearing, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Summer Deann Dunn, 23, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty

Dana Jean Flores, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Arthur P. Hardin, 34, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Brittany Paige Hawkins, 23, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Barbara Ann Hudgens, 31, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Megan C. Leftwich, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Nicholas W. Lonadier, 36, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Joanna J. Losey, 48, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty

Derrick A. McGuire, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed

Julie Bernice Mesa, 46, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; possession of open container, dismissed

Tony Millar, 39, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Albert W. Nelson, 47, contempt and failure to complete drug alcohol safety education program, bond forfeit

Adam W. Phillips, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Katie L. Putty, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Isaiah Christopher Riley, 22, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Bobbi Lynne Sainsbury, 54, improper passing, bond forfeit

Michael B. Sams, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 38, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Tina M. Schultz, 32, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty

Tina M. Schultz, 32, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Jimmy L. Scott, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

April L. Smith, 36, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Crystal Jeanine Smith, 48, no insurance proof present, guilty

Savanah Denee Spillman, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Dezarae A. Sprinkle, 35, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Robert R. Taylor, 28, speeding, guilty

Anglia M. Terry, 38, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty

Dalton T. Thomas, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Joseph Todd, 65, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jordan L. Vierra, 28, open burn violation City Ord. 252, guilty

Cheyenne G. Ward, 23, failure to register or transfer, guilty

Keith W. Wiltgen, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Traci A. Wyman, 41, no insurance proof present, guilty

General News on 03/25/2020