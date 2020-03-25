Pea Ridge Planning Commission

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, and the Planning Commission tech review scheduled for Thursday, April 9, are both canceled.

Pea Ridge Community Library

The Pea Ridge Community Library will be closed from March 16-29.

All due dates have been extended until March 30. Library staff will still be checking phone messages, emails and social media posts during this time. For information, contact library staff via phone at 479-451-8842, emails at pearidgecommunitylibrary@gmail.com, or private message on Facebook.

Hobbs State Park

All events at Hobbs State Park have been canceled until May 13.

Arkansas State Park facilities such as campgrounds, lodges, cabins, restaurants, marinas, museums, bathrooms and visitor centers are currently remaining open. Park staff is following all CDC guidelines for cleaning these facilities.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

As a public health precaution due to covid-19 (coronavirus), effective Monday, March 16, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will be closed to the public and is suspending programs, events, public meeting room use, and outreach through the end of April.

For information, call the Shiloh Museum at 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

