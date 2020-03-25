Sign in
Benton County marriage licenses Today at 5:00 a.m.

Feb. 28

Benjamin Lynn Jarman, 42, and Brandy Rae Moreland, 39, both of Pea Ridge

March 6

Brian Allen Wright, 48, and Kontessa Renee Winn, 49, both of Pea Ridge

