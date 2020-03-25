Thursday, March 19
4:20 p.m. Cody Shane DeShields, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police and Benton County Sheriff's Office, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine; five counts possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts possession of a controlled substance; felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Centerton; improper use of evidence of registration; driving while license canceled, suspended or revokedGeneral News on 03/25/2020
Print Headline: Benton County Jail
