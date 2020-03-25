Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. Today at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, March 16

Medical, East High Meadows Road

Wednesday, March 18

Medical, Quail Road

Medical, Wilson Court

Thursday, March 19

Medical, North Old Wire Road

Friday, March 20

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62 /Pleasant Hill Road

