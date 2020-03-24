Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, middle, shows a map of covid-19 cases Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock as he speaks along with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, and Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Gregory Bledsoe during a daily press conference about the corona virus in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon that 218 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Arkansas.

The number of total cases increased by 12 since Tuesday morning, when the agency reported 206 cases. So far, seven people have recovered from the virus. One person has died, according to the Faulkner County deputy coroner.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials gave an update Tuesday afternoon on the spread of coronavirus in Arkansas.

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch.]