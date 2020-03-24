Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
School officials letter by Pea Ridge School District website | Today at 5:00 a.m.

March 20, 2020

Dear Parents, guardians and community members,

As many of you know, all public schools in Arkansas have been ordered to remain closed to on-site instruction through April 17, 2020. Pea Ridge Schools will continue to implement its Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan during this time. Spring Break will continue as scheduled next week (March 23-27) and we will continue with off-site instruction beginning Monday, March 30, 2020. During Spring Break, all district offices and departments will close as scheduled. Please be mindful of travel recommendations during this unprecedented time. Controlling the community spread of COVID-19 must be a top priority of everyone. We must all do our part.

The school district's leadership team will continue to closely monitor recommendations from our state agencies and we will release information as it becomes available. All communication will continue via the school district website and social media outlets.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, we will continue to provide instruction through our AMI Plan. Our mobile lunch program and help desk will continue as well. Our building leaders, teachers, and staff are doing an amazing job to ensure learning continues and the needs of our students are met. Please reach out to your child's school if you need anything. We are here to help in any way we can.

Please refer to https://docs.google.com/document/d/1TM90kDvwqk9sIEimHmkSoO536UphkjfoX0M1JzmAOWc/edit for the most up-to-date information. Your partnership during this time is critical for the success of our students and the health of our community.

Respectfully,

Pea Ridge Schools

General News on 03/24/2020

Print Headline: School officials letter

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT