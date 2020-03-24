March 20, 2020

Dear Parents, guardians and community members,

As many of you know, all public schools in Arkansas have been ordered to remain closed to on-site instruction through April 17, 2020. Pea Ridge Schools will continue to implement its Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan during this time. Spring Break will continue as scheduled next week (March 23-27) and we will continue with off-site instruction beginning Monday, March 30, 2020. During Spring Break, all district offices and departments will close as scheduled. Please be mindful of travel recommendations during this unprecedented time. Controlling the community spread of COVID-19 must be a top priority of everyone. We must all do our part.

The school district's leadership team will continue to closely monitor recommendations from our state agencies and we will release information as it becomes available. All communication will continue via the school district website and social media outlets.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, we will continue to provide instruction through our AMI Plan. Our mobile lunch program and help desk will continue as well. Our building leaders, teachers, and staff are doing an amazing job to ensure learning continues and the needs of our students are met. Please reach out to your child's school if you need anything. We are here to help in any way we can.

Please refer to https://docs.google.com/document/d/1TM90kDvwqk9sIEimHmkSoO536UphkjfoX0M1JzmAOWc/edit for the most up-to-date information. Your partnership during this time is critical for the success of our students and the health of our community.

Respectfully,

Pea Ridge Schools

General News on 03/24/2020