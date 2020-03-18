I notice that although Spring by the calendar is still a couple days or so away, there are signs of spring all around us. We've been seeing jonquils blooming in many places. One of the most prominent is on the hill going down to Brush Creek on the way from Pea Ridge to Rogers.

Those are the flowers which we old-timers in this area call Effie's flowers. We remember Effie and Harry Johnson as notable folks around Pea Ridge and Rogers in the 1940s and 1950s. Their home was on the hill above the flowers. A long driveway led up to the house. In addition to being known for her Easter flowers, Effie was an avid fan of Roy Rogers movies. You might see her at the movie theater in Rogers, dressed in her western outfit, with her six-shooters (cap guns) in their holsters.

If Roy Rogers was about to get in trouble in the movie, Effie was known to call out a warning, "Watch out, Roy, They're behind that rock!"

Effie didn't want Roy to get hurt; she was protecting her hero. I don't know what would have happened if Roy had been wounded by the outlaws in one of those movies. Those outlaws might have gotten a flailing from Effie if she could find them.

I don't know a great deal about flowers, but it amazing to me how those jonquils continue to endure and to spread through the years. Effie's flowers have probably been blooming in every springtime for 80 years or more. Initially, they were only along her property frontage and driveway. Now, as the years have passed, the flowers have spread all over the hillside and are reaching down the highway right-of-way.

Effie Johnson was a sister to Johnny Clanton, our local Pea Ridge welder, repairman and machinist. Johnny's wife, Mayda Clanton, also had those Easter flowers, and even today you can go by their place on McColluch Street and see Mayda's flowers blooming. Their property was the small farm on McColluch, bordered on the west by Dodge Street. The Clanton property also borders the Pea Ridge Cemetery on its south and east.

Their house, which is gone now, sat across the street from the west end of Van Dorn Street where Van Dorn intersects with McColloch. Johnny's shop was just west of their house. Mayda was a very sweet lady, and was one of my encouragers at church as I grew up and went through the teen years. Like her sister-in-law Effie, the flowers which still bloom along the front of Mayda's lawn seem like a fitting memorial to her.

I have also noticed rows of jonquils along what was once an old home place near the east end of Leetown Road. There has been no house there for many years. In fact I can't remember what house might have been there, or whose it was. But the Easter lilies still grace the fence line on the south side of Leetown Road, about a hundred yards from the road's intersection with Arkansas Highway 72 east.

Additionally, we have jonquils at the entrance of our own Windmill sub-division, where Lynn Drive takes off from Carr Street. I'm pretty sure those particular flowers are not ancient like so many of the other clusters we see. They were probably set out as the sub-division was being developed for houses back in the early 2000s. There may have at one time been flowers on the Vic Miller family farmstead, which was near the windmill at the corner of Carr Street and Patton Street, but I'm not seeing flowers there now. We even have a small cluster of jonquils in front of our house, a cluster that I can't account for. We didn't set it out. It may have just decided on its own to put down roots there.

Pea Ridge has for some time had three entrances that to me are scenic entrances -- one the northwest entrance on Arkansas Highway 94 from the High School, the second the east entrance on Arkansas Hwy. 72, and the third the south entrance on Arkansas Hwy. 94 coming from Rogers, beginning with Easley hill. Easley hill today is also adorned by June Easley's Easter flowers. Start looking as you come north from Little Sugar Creek toward the hill, and you'll see another beautiful hillside. Maybe we'll soon see a new west grand entrance to Pea Ridge along the approach to It'll Do Road and coming on into town on Ark. Hwy. 72 from Bentonville. Somebody may need to set out some Easter flowers out that way.

To me, the Easter flowers always add some finesse and civilization to what would otherwise be plain and mundane places, and by cultivating the flowers, folks who are otherwise not famous can add wonderful beauty to their homes and surroundings.

•••

Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part article, the first of which ran last week (March 4, 2020). Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge, is an award-winning columnist, and a retired Methodist minister with a passion for history. He is vice president of the Pea Ridge Historical Society. He can be contacted by e-mail at joe369@centurytel.net, or call 621-1621. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 03/18/2020