TIMES file photograph Blackhawk co-captains John Lasater and Jim Brown look over the five candidates from whom this week's Homecoming queen was selected. The girls are, from left: Vickie Hall, freshman; Linda Bell, senior; Patsy Boyd, senior; Debbie Morgan, sophomore; and Beth Boyd (not a sister to Patsy), junior. The final selection was up to the entire Blackhawk squad who selected Miss Bell to reign over Homecoming festivities. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Bell, Rt. 1, Seligman, Mo. This photograph was published in the Pea Ridge Graphic Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970.

TIMES file photograph

Blackhawk co-captains John Lasater and Jim Brown look over the five candidates from whom this week's Homecoming queen was selected. The girls are, from left: Vickie Hall, freshman; Linda Bell, senior; Patsy Boyd, senior; Debbie Morgan, sophomore; and Beth Boyd (not a sister to Patsy), junior. The final selection was up to the entire Blackhawk squad who selected Miss Bell to reign over Homecoming festivities. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Bell, Rt. 1, Seligman, Mo. This photograph was published in the Pea Ridge Graphic Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970.

File photograph

Providing music for the Sadie Hawkins Day activities in 1970 was a band comprised of, from left, Randy Davis, Jim Arnold, Joe Hardy and Case McAllister. This photograph was published in the Pea Ridge Graphic Thursday, March 19, 1970.

Community on 03/18/2020