A rezoning request presented to the Planning Commission was not acted upon as no one representing the property appeared at the March Planning Commission meeting.

According to the agenda, John Bereznicki was requesting a change from Residential 2 to Residential 3 zoning for 312 East Pickens Road. There were no comments during the public hearing.

Commissioner Michael Wilhelm made the piont that although the apartments are currently grandfathered in, the city's ordinance limits the residences to four and there are currently six on the site.

In new business, planners approved a request to replace a mobile home at 285 Weston Street and approved two variance requests -- both for swimming pools -- one at 1360 Anderson Court (Joey Stevens) and the other at 790 Ray St. (Michael Walker).

Planners discussed the need to work on the update of the city's long-range plan, sign ordinance and zoning ordinance.

"Let's make sure there's the proper synergy between all those things -- master street plan, zoning -- and see what Regional Planning gives us and make sure everything looks congruent," city attorney Shane Perry advised.

Planner Karen Sherman said planners have worked long hours for more than two years on the update.

On Thursday, March 12, planners met in the office of city inspector Tony Townsend for a tech review. Developers presented proposals for a possible Planned Unit Development (PUD) and on the current subdivison Dove Crossing.

