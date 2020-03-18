February 2020
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^4^0^4
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^4^7
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^18^12^39
Alarm^5^16^11
Animal bite^0^0^1
Animal call^20^29^39
Assault/ battery^2^2^2
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^1^5
Breaking or entering^0^1^1
Burglary^9^3^9
Business check^0^1^1
Civil call^15^25^34
Commercial fire alarm^1^0^1
Criminal mischief^1^2^3
Death investigation^0^1^0
Disturbance^11^14^19
Emergency message^0^3^0
Environmental^0^6^0
Extra patrol^2^3^3
Follow up^51^0^69
Fraud/forgery^4^5^9
Gun shots^2^3^2
Harassment/harassing communications^2^0^3
Investigation^15^3^25
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^2^0
Lost/found property^13^6^27
Missing person adult^0^13^0
Missing person juvenile^7^0^13
Motorist assist^10^1^21
MVC w/ entrapment^0^16^0
MVC w/ injury^2^2^7
MVC wo/ injury^9^5^18
Narcotics investigation^1^15^2
Noise complaint^3^1^4
Other^5^0^7
Overdose^1^0^1
Prowler^0^1^0
Public assist^1^18^19
Rape/sexual assault^3^0^3
Reckless driver^18^3^33
Residential structure fire^3^0^3
Road hazard^1^0^3
Runaway^0^1^0
Sex offender investigation^0^27^1
Stolen vehicle^0^6^0
Suspicious circumstance^21^3^55
Theft^5^243^9
Threats^0^2^1
Traffic stop^231^0^532
Trespassing^1^0^3
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^4^0
Unlock^1^33^2
Warrant service/felony^3^9^4
Warrant service/misdemeanor^52^33^97
Welfare check^14^9^27
Total^568^545^1179
•••
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^20^43
Citations-^16^29
Warnings-^3^4
Warrant arrests-^51^92
City ordinance-^3^5
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^30^100
Warnings-^195^402
Verbal-^10^15
City ordinance-^0^2
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^7^13
Warrant arrests-^1^2
Total arrests^79^150
New cases^119^235
Traffic stops^227^522General News on 03/18/2020
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.