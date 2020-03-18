File photograph The Pea Ridge girls basketball team of 1925-1926: Ernestine Ricketts, Christina Price, Georgia Walker, Thomas Ivy (school superintendent and coach), Dot Webb and Arnita Engle. The team, called the "Grasshoppers," tied with Bentonville for the first place in 1926 in the county basketball association. when the tie was played off at the University of Arkansas gym in Fayetteville, the Grasshoppers lost to the Bentonville Amazons. This photograph was originally published in the March 12, 1970, edition of the Pea Ridge Graphic.