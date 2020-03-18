Pea Ridge Community Library

The Pea Ridge Community Library will be closed from March 16-29.

Patron safety is our top priority, and in order to protect all patrons, the decision was made to close the library for the time being, library officials said.

All due dates have been extended until March 30. Library staff will still be checking phone messages, emails and social media posts during this time. For information, contact library staff via phone at (479) 451-8842, emails at pearidgecommunitylibrary@gmail.com, or private message on Facebook.

Hobbs State Park

All events at Hobbs State Park have been canceled until May 13.

Arkansas State Parks remain open as we monitor COVID-19 and the impact of coronavirus in our state. We are taking the CDC's recommended precautions as we work to provide a safe environment for our visitors. Parks continue to be your gateway to hiking, kayaking and canoeing, golf, mountain biking, fishing and boating and other outdoor experiences.

To protect our guests and staffs, scheduled group programming is cancelled through May 13, 2020. We apologize for this inconvenience but encourage you to take advantage of Arkansas's wonderful outdoor experiences with your family.

Arkansas State Park facilities such as campgrounds, lodges, cabins, restaurants, marinas, museums, bathrooms and visitor centers are currently remaining open. Park staff is following all CDC guidelines for cleaning these facilities.

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

As a public health precaution due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), effective Monday, March 16, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will be closed to the public and is suspending programs, events, public meeting room use, and outreach through the end of April.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and plan to determine in mid-April, dependent on the public health risk, whether to resume programming and reopen the museum," said museum director Allyn Lord. "In the meantime, we invite the public to explore the museum's online resources by visiting www.shilohmuseum.org. And since museum staff members will continue to work during the closure, researchers may call or email the museum with questions about our regional history," added Lord.

For information, call the Shiloh Museum at 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

Community on 03/18/2020