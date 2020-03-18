City officials are reacting swiftly to recommendations by the governor, the Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention by closing facilities and communicating with city residents as new information is released.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said: "We are doing everything that we can to be as safe and cautious as we can, we're trying to do anything we can to address what we might foresee happening ... we're trying to make plans to address that. This is a moving target."

The agenda for the regular monthly meeting of City Council scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, was shortened to decrease the time of the meeting, Crabtree said.

The Spring Clean Up, previously scheduled for April, is canceled due to the pandemic of covid-19, according to Nathan See, superintendent of the Street Department.

"The amount of material that comes in from many people with our guys handling that -- we just want to err on the side of caution," Crabtree said, explaining the reason for the cancellation of the cleanup.

The Pea Ridge Community Library is closed until March 29 and library book due dates have all been extended until March 30, according to head librarian Alex Wright.

The city's Community room at Fire Department station will not be rented, the mayor said, adding that persons who had reservations have been contacted and their reservations have either been rescheduled or their deposits refunded.

"Any information from utility companies, we pass out and put on Facebook page," Crabtree said.

The parks have not been closed but the restrooms at the park have been.

"I just want to encourage people to stay calm. We're going to get through this," he said. "I think people need to be very cautious, use some good common sense on what they're doing -- pay attention to their surroundings.

He also asked the everyone be "mindful" of others and show respect, saying that retailers are trying to keep their shelves stocked and public employees -- police, fire and ambulance personnel -- are working diligently.

"Please show respect," he concluded.

General News on 03/18/2020