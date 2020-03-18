File photograph Brently Wilkerson was chosen most valuable player of the Greenland Invitational Tournament in January 1980. He was one of the team's leading scorers, rebounders and defenseman. Both Brently and Cliffy Wilkerson were named to the All-Tourney team at the Greenland Invitational Tournament. This was originally published in the Jan. 23, 1980, Pea Ridge Country TIMES.

File photograph

Brently Wilkerson was chosen most valuable player of the Greenland Invitational Tournament in January 1980. He was one of the team's leading scorers, rebounders and defenseman. Both Brently and Cliffy Wilkerson were named to the All-Tourney team at the Greenland Invitational Tournament. This was originally published in the Jan. 23, 1980, Pea Ridge Country TIMES.

Lady Blackhawk Andrea McKinney was one of two girls selected for the All-tourney team at the Greenland Invitational Tournament in January 1980. The other was Cheryl Clark.

Community on 03/18/2020