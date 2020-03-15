Gov. Asa Hutchinson provides an update on coronavirus in the state on Sunday afternoon in this screenshot from a live feed.

Schools across Arkansas will be closed to on-site instruction beginning Tuesday and running through spring break, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference Sunday.

Hutchinson said the announcement comes as a result of parents’ and educators’ “legitimate conern” over the spread of coronavirus in Arkansas.

The mandatory closures will start Tuesday, though districts statewide are authorized to begin Monday if they are prepared and willing to do so, according to the governor.

Normal classroom instruction will resume once spring break ends unless circumstances dictate the need for further action, Hutchinson said.

Check back for updates.

EARLIER:

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen from 12 to 16, the state Department of Health website reported on Sunday.

Confirmed positive cases have so far been limited to Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline counties, according to the Health Department.

The new total comes after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and health officials announced an increase in cases from nine to 12 on Saturday.

The agency reports 30 people were under investigation Sunday, with just under 240 people being monitored by the agency due to an identified risk.

This story was originally published at 10:06 a.m.