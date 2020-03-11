This morning I went out to my garage, got into the driver's seat of my car, inserted the "key thingy," turned it clockwise, and just like that, the car started.

The old cars did not have an electric starter.

The Model T Ford was an example. The T-models, even through the 1920s, usually would not have the electric starter, with its expensive battery, wiring harness, fan-belt-driven generator and so on. My Grandpa Clement was a Model T owner and driver, but he was never known to be a skilled operator. To start a Model T, you would make sure the transmission was in neutral, then you would set the spark level on the steering column to "retard" (or have someone do that for you), then you would get the crank out of the toolbox, go to the front of the car, insert the crank until it engaged with the slots on the front of the crankshaft, and start giving the motor a whirl until it fired up.

With the T-model you had to be careful how you held the crank, because even with the spark advance on retard, the motor might kick back on you and break your thumb. You didn't want to wrap your thumb around the crank handle, you wanted your thumb out of the way, so that if the crank took a whip the wrong way it would throw your hand away. One of the skills you learned, usually, in operating a Model was the skill of shifting down at the right moment, to prevent killing your motor while climbing hills. That was a skill my Grandpa never learned. He was known to take on a hill in "high" and just let the motor lug until it died. That meant "scotching the wheels" with rocks or chunks of wood, getting out of the car, cranking the motor again (all so unnecessarily), then getting the kids to push while Grandpa got the car going up the hill again. My Mom always wished that her Daddy would let her do the driving because she knew how to shift down to "low" and how to tell when the motor was lugging too much and needed a shift down.

She tells of telling her Daddy, "Daddy you need to shift to low!" But the old T would go chug-a-chug-a until there was no more, and they would have to go through the old "scotch it and restart" rigmarole again.

Back to our own family Chevys. We had a 1937 Chevy sedan, the one in which we had made our trip to California, Oregon and Washington back in 1947. Then, right after that trip, Dad traded for a new 1947 Fleetline Chevy. There wasn't much difference between our old car and the new one. The old car had the shifter in the floor and the starter was a push-lever beside the accelerator. The new car had a three-speed synchromesh transmission with shift-lever on the steering column and the starter was a key starter. The motors in the two cars were very little different, since Chevrolet had used the old 216-cubic-inch overhead valve six-cylinder motor for years in cars and small trucks.

One of the keys to successfully driving an older Chevy was to learn how to use the choke. If you wanted an old Chevy to start and run, you had to set the choke in the right position, pump the gas pedal two or three times. Then, when the engine started you had to be alert to it's tendency to sputter and die. To keep that from happening, you would give the gas pedal a quick push to give it a little extra spurt of gasoline (that used the carburetor's accelerator pump to temporarily enrich the mixture). So you would often hear old Chevy drivers going "Vnnn, Vnnn, Vnn," repeatedly gunning the motor as they were getting ready to go.

That wasn't just to show off how good the motor sounded; it was to help keep the thing running until it could warm up and settle down to run steadily. With our old Chevy, we would leave the choke pull about half-way out for the first couple of miles. That would usually warm the motor enough to open the choke full and run normally.

Interestingly, all those things related to varying mixtures, timing, temperatures, moisture conditions and so on, still apply to today's cars and trucks, except that the on-board computers keep track of all that, and we pretty much just get in and go. They just don't make cars the way they used to.

•••

Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part article, the first of which ran last week (March 4, 2020). Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge, is an award-winning columnist, and a retired Methodist minister with a passion for history. He is vice president of the Pea Ridge Historical Society. He can be contacted by e-mail at joe369@centurytel.net, or call 621-1621. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 03/11/2020