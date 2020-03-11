EVENTS

Family Memories and the Battle of Pea Ridge

Chris Huggard, professor of history at Northwest Arkansas Community College, will present a program entitled, "On Pea Ridge: Family Memories and the 1862 Battle of Pea Ridge," at noon Wednesday, March 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to explore the history of the first people in Arkansas, later Native American tribes, and European explorers at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The one-hour program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Film on Women's Suffrage Movement

Iron-Jawed Angels, a film about the American women's suffrage movement in the 1910s, will be shown at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. The free event is sponsored by Fayetteville Business and Professional Women and the Washington County Women in History Coalition.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

