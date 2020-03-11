Kevin Ramey, athletic director, was approved as assistant superintendent, by School Board members Monday night. Ramey joins current assistant superintendents Keith Martin and Anne Martfeld.

Martin was previously named superintendent, a position into which he will step July 1, after current superintendent Rick Neal's resignation becomes effective. Martin was invited into the executive session during the regular March School Board meeting.

The resignation of long-time kindergarten teacher Vickie Kennemer was approved as she announced her retirement. Kennemer has been a teacher for 30 years in the Pea Ridge School District.

With three of the four board members present, the board approved classified and certified personnel contracts for 2020-2021 and heard reports from administrators.

In other business, the board:

• Hired Nathalie Brunell as district treasurer;

• Accepted resignations from McKenzie Stanley, Intermediate School media aide; Connie Guyll, SPED para-pro and bus driver; Bonnie Colville, district treasurer; Edith Ruffcorn (retiring); Nancy Lively, bus driver; Vickie Kennemer, Primary School teacher (retiring); and Sarah Engel, Intermediate School counselor.

• Announced future Board activities -- New Board Member Institute, April 20, Hot Springs Convention Center, Hot Springs; and AAEA & ASBA Joint Leadership Conference, May 5, Embassy Suites, West Little Rock;

• Were advised of upcoming educational activities -- Spring Break March 23-27; Intermediate School Choir performance, April 4; Prom, April 18; Third-grade musical April 23; Spring Band Concert, 6:30 p.m. April 30, PRHS Gym; Fourth-grade musical, May 7; and Scholarship Award night, May 14, PRHS gym.

