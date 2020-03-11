Welcome to confusion city -- where politics is concerned at least.

We survived Super Tuesday 1 only to ask ourselves the question "what can we do about politics?" If we look closely, there is very little Northwest Arkansas can add to its political future when we talk about the occupant of the White House. There were approximately 249,000 Arkansans who voted in the Republican primary and approximately 230,000 Democrats in the unofficial count. Anything short of an absolute disaster, Mr. Trump should receive Arkansas' six (6) electoral votes.

But, that is a bit premature with his record of inconsistent comments. The coronavirus may be the down side of political news going into the mid-summer and fall. The Democratic Party hasn't actually found an opponent for Mr. Trump at this date. The day you read this paper, we will have results from the second wave of Democratic votes between the Senator from Vermont and former Vice-President Biden. This being touted as Super Tuesday II, Mega Tuesday our the Ides of March -- take your pick.

On the tenth of March, an additional six of our states will hold their primary elections. (The other votes will be cast in the territories.) There will be a total of 416 delegates available for distribution at the whim of the voters. Some states will have names on their ballots who have already dropped out of the race. How the final count will go will only be known after the results are validated, but the available totals show some pledged delegates (352) and some in the super delegate category (64). After Tuesday, March 10, 32 states will have contributed to the totals through primary elections or caucuses. With 50 states, we are over half way and will add four more states (Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio) on March 17.

After Super Tuesday 1 (March 3), we have Joe Biden leading Bernie Sanders with 612 delegates to 513 delegates and a lot of Democratic contenders disappointed in their numbers. Drop-outs include former New York Mayor Bloomberg who had 63 delegates (five from Arkansas unofficially) after spending a reported half-billion dollars on his late-start campaign. Another drop-out, Senator Warren of Massachusetts, did not carry her home state, but had 58 delegates to show for her effort. The uniting in the Democratic Party apparently came down to "beat Donald trump at all cost." Biden and Sanders probably represent the extreme limits of the potential Democratic field. There were some other interesting personalities in the early debates -- a former mayor of an Indiana city and a sitting senator from Minnesota to mention a few. It is interesting that votes cast in the Democratic Primary for Arkansas in 2020 were higher than 2016 but less than the 314,000 for Obama's first election. The Democrat Convention is scheduled for July 13-16, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisc., at the Fiserv Forum.

For Independent voters, this will be a very interesting and challenging Presidential election, and the make-up of the House and the Senate will add to the voting speculation. President Donald Trump has been successful in many of his pledges and programs, but the situation with the coronavirus may reveal more cracks in his staff relationships than we cared to observe when all the focus was on the economic growth.

Because we like to think we are independent of the "elect at all cost" philosophy of the two major parties, we prefer valid choices in the fall Presidential ballot. There are days when the current holder of the White House appears to be completely over his head. He hasn't convinced me he is making good decisions when it frequently turns out he has made off the wall statements that turn out to be only partially true. It is obvious the pressures of the position are way beyond most of us, but our presidency wasn't created to suit the attitude of a television reality show host anyway.

By the time we get to November, circumstances in the world may remind us that all ship captains are capable in a calm sea. That might not be enough in the world as we see it changing today.

Leo Lynch, an award-winning columnist, is a native of Benton County and has deep roots in northwest Arkansas. He is a retired industrial engineer and former Justice of the Peace.

