A coalition of conservation groups bought the 140-acre Williams Hollow Farm on the northern side of the Pea Ridge National Military Park and plans to donate the site to the National Park Service.

"If you look at a map of the park, there's a property that looks like a missing puzzle piece," said Marson Nance, director of land management for the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust conservation group. "That is what this is."

The trust and the Conservation Fund, a national environmental and historical preservation group, along with other donors bought the site, Nance said. The farm, which recently went up for sale, borders the park on three sides.

The deal for an undisclosed amount was announced Friday.

The coalition will protect the site and take care of the grounds for as long as needed until the Park Service can fit such care into its budget, Nance said. That may take years, he said.

Private fundraising can help speed up the park's acquisition, said Jackie Crabtree, Pea Ridge mayor and chairman of the Pea Ridge National Military Park Foundation.

"While the acquisition of this historic property is exciting, it is critical that we raise the funds to permanently make the Williams Hollow Farm part of the Pea Ridge National Military Park," Crabtree said.

"Time is of the essence, and we need our community to step up and bring this project home," he said.

The Battle of Pea Ridge was fought March 7-8, 1862, during the U.S. Civil War. An outnumbered Union force defeated a Confederate force attempting to invade Missouri. An estimated 3,884 soldiers died, according to the American Battlefield Trust.

Much of the battlefield is protected within the park.

Besides adding a missing piece of the battlefield, the wooded farm area with a cleared field in the middle provides habitat for the threatened northern long-eared bat and other species, Nance said.

Go to www.pearidgefoundation.com/get-involved/ for more information on how to support the permanent protection of the Williams Hollow Farm.

The park at present covers about 4,300 acres, according to National Park Service figures.

