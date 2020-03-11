Love your enemies.

Do good to those who hate you.

These are tremendous words, but how do we do it? How can we love people who have hurt us? How can we do good to people who have gossiped about us, or cheated us, or otherwise oppressed us? How can we love our enemies when everything we feel inside us about them makes us want to hurt them back as they have hurt us?

Love is a choice. Love is the decision to do right even when wronged, to do good even when bad is done, to bless even when you are cursed, to forgive even when you are condemned, to care even when you are not cared for. Love is not what we feel, rather it is the good that we decide to do and then do. We so accustomed to thinking of love as a feeling, rather than as a decision or a choice we make, that a few words of explanation seem necessary. Consider the following.

How do we get up in the morning to go to work when we feel tired? How do we shovel out the barn when we feel like sitting down and spending the day reading? How do we diet when we feel like having a gigantic bowl of ice cream with chocolate, nuts and a cherry on top? We simply decide -- we make a choice and then we follow through.

Jesus tells us what it means to love your enemy, of what we must decide to do if we are to love anyone -- whether they are our enemy or friend. He tells us to bless rather than to curse, to wish the best for others rather than the worst. Jesus tells us to be merciful as God is merciful, to forgive and to give as God gives forgives, without any expectation or hope of reward from that person, but simply for the sake of the other person simply because that is God's will for us.

Indeed it is that spiritual principal, that law, which I most cling to when dealing with those whom I would rather not deal with -- with people I feel like harming rather than healing. What you do here and now will come back to you in abundance.

Forgive -- because you need lots of forgiveness.

Bless, because you need lots of blessing.

What measure do you want to receive from God? What judgment do you want to live with -- both here, and in the world to come? May all your choices be good choices as we struggle to love and forgive others.

•••

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

