Coach Heath Neal's Lady Blackhawks ended a stellar basketball season after losing to the state's No. 3 team, the Batesville Pioneers in the 4A state tournament quarterfinals Thursday, March 5.

The Lady Hawks won their opening round game at state by whipping the Mena Bearcats Wednesday, March 4.

The Hawks had a remarkable season, piling up 25 wins, six of which came in the postseason. The three losses they suffered in the postseason were all against top-ranked teams. They lost to No. 1 Farmington twice, then to No. 3 Batesville, which in turn lost to No. 1 Farmington in the state semifinals.

The 2019-20 Lady Hawk basketball team will be remembered as one of the best, if not the best, girls squads to ever play for Pea Ridge.

The 2020-21 season looks bright with only one senior, Allisa Short, graduating this season. With an influx of some talented sophomores next year to go with a veteran squad, the Blackhawks have a great upside for the future.

Game summaries:

Pea Ridge^39

Mena^25

In a game marked by defense, the Blackhawks got enough offense going to win by a comfortable margin.

The Lady Hawks jumped ahead 13-6 in the first quarter behind 5 points from both Blakelee Winn (two free throws and a trey) and Aidan Dayberry (a trey and field goal). Lauren Wright added another trey to put the Hawks up by 7 headed into the second quarter.

The Hawks were ice cold in the second period with only a single goal ripping the cords. Fortunately the goal from Winn was a 3-pointer, equaling half the total 6 points that the Bearcats could put up. Limiting Mena to just 6 again kept the Hawks ahead at the break, leading 16-12.

The Hawks got their offense untracked in the third period, putting up 13 points again, limiting the 'Cats to single digits again with Mena managing but 8 points. Two field goals and a free throw by Winn, treys by both Wright and Dayberry, along with a field goal by Allisa Short gave the Hawks a solid 29-20 lead with one quarter remaining.

The Hawk defense was at their best in the final period, limiting their opponent to just 5 points. Meanwhile, the Hawks got a trey, field goal and free throw from Winn, a field goal from Dayberry, and two charity tosses from Ravin Cawthon to close out the Pea Ridge scoring to win by 14.

Winn led the scoring with 19 points followed by Dayberry with 10, Wright 6, Short 2, and Cawthon 2.

Batesville^65

Pea Ridge^44

In a game where the final score was not all indicative of how the game transpired, the Blackhawks kept the pressure on the favored Pioneers until the final 4 minutes of the contest.

The Hawks fell behind by 7 after one period, but cut it to a 6-point deficit at the half. A good third quarter reduced the Batesville lead to just 4, but a disastrous final half of the fourth period doomed Pea Ridge.

A trey and free throws helped the Pioneers to a 47-40 lead early in the final quarter. Free throws by Ravin Cawthon and Blakelee Winn cut the margin to 47-42 and with the Pioneers turning the ball over on offense, it appeared the Hawks might be set for a run at the lead.

However, the Hawks turned it back over and then suffered successive turnovers while the Pioneers would be dropping in seven unanswered layups to close the door on any chance of a Hawk comeback. The Hawks would only score one bucket after getting so close, with the Pioneers putting up NBA numbers by scoring 27 points in the fourth, almost half their game total.

Dayberry hit a trey in the first, with a Cawthon field goal and a Winn free throw composing the Hawk scoring as the Pioneers led 13-6 after one. The Hawks doubled their scoring in the second quarter while limiting Batesville's powerful offense to just 12 to narrow the lead to 25-19 at the break. Wright, Dayberry and Winn all shared the load with 4 points each with Short rounding out the scoring with a free throw.

The Hawk offense picked it up a little more in the third, outscoring Batesville 15-13 to shrink the deficit to 38-34. Winn hit six of seven free throws and a field goal to spark the comeback, with Dayberry nailing three of four from the charity stripe while Wright was ripping a 3-pointer with Short scoring one in close.

Batesville took advantage of Hawk turnovers to get a run started and with Winn's two field goals all the field goals the Hawks got in the final quarter, the Pioneers put the game away over a 3 minute span. The Hawks did score six of eight free throws, with Short converting two, Winn three and Cawthon one.

Winn led the scoring again with 19, with Dayberry coming up with 10, Wright 7, Short 5 and Cawthon 3.

Sports on 03/11/2020