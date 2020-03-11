Sign in
First amendment March 11, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

When our Founding Fathers passed the First Amendment, they sought to protect churches from government interference. They never intended to construct a wall of hostility between government and the concept of religious belief itself.

Ronald Reagan

Remarks at Conference on Religious Liberty, March 8, 1983

Editorial on 03/11/2020

Print Headline: First amendment

