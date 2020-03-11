The closest School Board race in Benton County was in Pea Ridge, where John Dye got 713 votes (50.4%) to incumbent Ryan Heckman's 703 votes (49.6%) in a race for the position 5 seat. Nobody requested a recount, said Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator.

Heckman, 41, was seeking his second term. He was the board's vice president. Dye, 43, served one term on the board in position 4 and was board president before being ousted in May by Mindy Cawthon.

Pea Ridge's School Board isn't divided into geographic zones, therefore residents may run for any of the five positions when they come up for election.

Heckman, in a Facebook post Wednesday, March 12, thanked Pea Ridge for letting him serve on the board, calling it an "amazing, educational, humbling, at times perplexing, heart-breaking, and awe-inspiring experience all wrapped in one."

He wrote he has confidence Dye and other board members are up to the challenge of leading the district.

The School Board is comprised of five members. Each position is a five-year term and one opens every year. There are 4,684 registered voters in the Pea Ridge School District.

General News on 03/11/2020