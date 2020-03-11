Sign in
Community calendar March 11, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 11

11 a.m. -- Weekly story time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergarteners, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Thursday, March 12

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, March 13

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, March 14

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, March 16

7 - 9 p.m. -- Mid-South Writer's Group, Books-N-More, 83 S. Main St., Cassville, Mo.

Tuesday, March 17

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274

3-5 p.m. -- Shamrocks & Shenanigans, ages 6 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, March 18

11 a.m. -- Weekly story time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergarteners, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Community calendar

