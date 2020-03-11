Stitched With Love

Stitched with Love had its monthly meeting Feb. 18,2020, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church (basement). There were 17 members present. They cut two rolls of batting so that they could have some quilt kits in storage for future sewing.

Several members have been sewing feverishly and there were 84 finished quilts turned in, of which were delivered to ACH Little Rock and ACH Northwest the last week of February. In addition to the quilts we delivered hats, pillows and G-Tube covers.

The current totals since club members started delivering to the hospitals in May 2018, is 1,208 quilts, 1,624 hats, 814 pillows, 686 g-tube covers.

"All of you ladies should be applauded for your accomplishments," Cinda Wooldridge said. "We have a great group of members who are truly dedicated to help supply all of these products to the seriously ill children."

President Linda Pitts and Treasurer Cinda Wooldridge had a booth at the Pea Ridge Lions Club Health Fair on Feb. 29, 2020.

"We met several people that were not aware of what our organization Stitched with Love was all about. We look forward to having individuals to come and see what a great organization we are and what we do for the community," Wooldridge said.

The next SWL meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. March 17 in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church (basement), 1300 N. Davis St. Pea Ridge.

For information, call Linda Pitts at 479-531-5381 or Cinda Wooldridge at 479-644-9760.

Community on 03/11/2020