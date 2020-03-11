Numerous capital improvements, especially for the Fire, Police and Street departments have been identified and city officials are considering ways to fund the needs.

An ordinance, proposing a half-cent capital tax and a half-cent sales tax will be presented to City Council members at the regular Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

"The financial consultant and the bond attorney are working on the ordinance and ballot questions. The proposal is 1/2 cent capital and 1/2 cent general... The rate of our growth is to a point it demands our focus on these areas," Crabtree said.

Kevin Faught, senior vice president of Stephens Public Finance, presented information to city officials at the February City Council meeting showing how much money could be levied with a tax increase. He said that sales tax increases in Arkansas can be levied in one-eighth cent increments.

"We've been talking about this for about two years," Faught said, explaining that a capital improvement tax will sunset and that a general tax does not.

"Now is a good time," Faught said, "as bond rates are at a good rate."

He explained that revenue from the capital improvement tax are used to pay off the capital improvements specified.

Council member Ray Easley said an increase in sales tax is a detriment to enticing new businesses, but Graham Cobb, with the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce, told city officials that an increase in sales tax does not affect attracting business. Cobb said customer base is what businesses seek when selecting a location.

"It's three-fold -- health care, public safety, schools," Cobb said. "We know you have the schools. If you start letting public safety slide ... you can't get behind on that. You must be ready to invest now."

Council member Cody Keene said a sales tax is the most fair as it doesn't just affect the city's residents, but all who shop in the city.

Pea Ridge currently has a 1-cent sales tax.

"All surrounding cities are at 9.5%," council member Steve Guthrie said. "I'd like to see a one cent. We need to get some things caught up."

Crabtree explained that the capital improvement tax would be designated to public safety, specifically fire, police and streets and that the sales tax would be for city general.

Other items on the City Council March agenda include:

• Water/Wastewater Supt. Ken Hayes, update on Sewer Treatment Plant

• Resolution 441: Supporting House Joint Res. 1018 of 2019

• Final Plat Hazelton Heights Phase I

• Street superintendent Nathan See, Ordinance No. 663: Amend Code 15.04.06.J.4

• Advertise for Bids: Overlay Projects, Henry Little Circle and Lee Town Drive

• Mayor Crabtree, State of the City Address

Crabtree said: "We have added the SCBAs to the list because we do not have any guarantee that we will receive the AFG grant that has been applied for. If we do receive the grant, we can use the funds for other equipment."

He said the current timeline is to present the ordinance to the council at the March meeting, then schedule a special City Council meeting for March 30 to adopt the ordinance to schedule the election in June.

Attached are charts showing the fire, police and road projects city officials propose to present to the voters to consider for the 1/2-cent sales tax.

