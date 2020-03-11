Proposed Capital Improvement sales tax projects:

Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department:

• Retrofit the current facility to accommodate number of full-time personnel, administrative assistant, chief and deputy chief -- $125,000

• Firefighting gear washer -- $10,000

• Firefighting gear dryer -- $10,000

• Diesel exhaust removal system -- $35,000

• Expansion of Fire Station No. 2 to accommodate other vehicles and living quarters for full-time personnel -- $250,000

• Chief and deputy chief vehicles -- $60,000

• SCBAs (if we don't get the AFG grant) $250,000

Pea Ridge Police Department:

• Zurcher CAD/RPS software -- $43,000

• Firearm/holster/light each officer with issued firearm) -- $12,690

• Upgraded CCTV for PD -- $2,460

(This is quote put together after review of Police security following murder of Officer Carr in Fayetteville.)

• Police vehicles -- $120,000

