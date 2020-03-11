To qualify for a state final two months ahead of that state final is an achievement in and of itself, and a bunch of Pea Ridge athletes have achieved that status.

Last week, a group of Hawk runners attended the Y-timing High School Running Festival. It was track only events, with no field events and no relays. The meets are held to help area coaches assess their talent, find out where they are relative to their conditioning, and to also get to see their respective athletes competitiveness.

Sophomore Patrick Elliott already punched his state meet ticket by clocking a 22.67 in the 200-meter dash, well under the state mandated 22.82 qualifying standard. The young sprinter nearly qualified in the 100-meter with a fast 11.22 clocking, just a hair off the 11.19 automatic standard.

Teammate Josiah Small obliterated the 800-meter standard, besting the qualifying time of 2:07.11 by almost six seconds, recording a 2:01.9 trip in the two-lap race. Small was the state indoor 400-meter champion recently.

A pair of Lady Hawk athletes were close to qualifying, with vaulting champion Cassidy Mooneyhan just off the state marks in the 100-meter (12.68) and the 200-meter (26.49) with times of 12.92 and 26.92. Harmony Reynolds was close to making the 1,600-meter standard with a 5:49.9 effort in that event, just short of the 5:42.13 standard.

Though I am not sure indoor marks count, two Hawk vaulters will easily surpass the pole vault standards in any case. Mooneyhan has a best of 12'6" this season, well above the 9'2" standard to qualify. Zach Woods best in 2020 is 15'0", considerably ahead of the 12'11" qualifying standard.

KynLey Burton had a 5'4" high jump indoors with 5'1" being the outdoor state qualifier

Coaches Heather Wade and Asa Poteete had a lot of talented athletes graduate last spring. The 2019 LadyHawks claimed state indoor and outdoor team championships with the boys taking second place team trophies in both the indoor and outdoor finals. These coaches have well established training and competition programs so they will be forces to reckon with in 2020.

Basketball season comes to close

Hawks/LadyHawks have stellar campaigns

The Lady Hawks won an opening round victory over the Mena Bearcats but fell to the state second-ranked Batesville Pioneers to end their season. The boys Blackhawk team was upset in the first round of regions by Dardanelle, who then lost three straight, the final loss a 30-point blowout to Blytheville

This poll came out before the Saturday semifinals of the state boys' and girls' state tournament so Farmington's girls 76-64 win over Batesville and Star City's 55-53 win over Pulaski last Friday won't be reflected in the 4A poll until Tuesday. Though the only undefeated team in the state, Star City had played a rather weak schedule with no one expecting them to make the finals. Their come from behind win over Pulaski vindicated their record.

The boys final this week in Hot Springs will see undefeated Magnolia face down top ranked Little Rock Mills. Mills earned their spot with a 75-64 win over Little Rock eStem with Magnolia getting their finals' ticket via 63-56 victory over Brookland, this year's Cinderella team.

The girls will end their season ranked seventh in the state, one of the highest, if not the highest ever, finishes in Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk history. The boys, in spite of their early exit from the playoffs, still had a stellar season and will remain in the Top 10. Over the past 10 years, the Blackhawks have been one of the most consistent, if not the most consistent, teams in 4A competition. Twenty-win seasons, a rare commodity for most teams, is a Pea Ridge boys' staple.

MaxPreps State

Girls complete 4A poll

As of March 5, 2020

Farmington^33-3 Batesville^30-3 Harrison^27-4 Star City^32-0 Batesville Southside^25-7 Little Rock Pulaski^27-4 Pea Ridge^25-10 Berryville^19-8 Gravette^18-12 Pocahontas^19-11 Morrilton^20-7 DeQueen^23-4 Pottsville^14-11 Nashville^18-10 Brookland^11-14 Little Rock Robinson^16-10 Heber Springs^16-9 Ozark^20-14 Valley View^12-14 Warren^14-9 Gentry^18-10 Clarksville^12-16 Forrest City^12-12 Stuttgart^15-12 Wynne^14-13 Magnolia^13-10 Little Rock McClellan^10-13 Highland^10-19 Bauxite^18-13 Prairie Grove^10-17 Huntsville^8-21 Crossett^16-13 Mena^16-16 eStem^13-16 Dover^14-12 Camden^12-13 Jonesboro Westside^9-16 Shiloh^8-20 Arkadelphia^6-17 Blytheville^0-20 Lonoke^4-21 Hamburg^3-19 Hope^3-13 Malvern^4-19 Dardanelle^2-26 Little Rock Mills^2-22 Monticello^0-24

MaxPreps State

Boys complete 4A poll

Little Rock Mills^27-3 Magnolia^24-0 Blytheville^26-6 Little Rock Pulaski^18-6 Jonesboro Westside^20-6 eStem^25-13 Valley View^18-8 Brookland^19-13 Monticello^22-8 Pea Ridge^22-5 Little Rock Robinson^17-10 Morrilton^22-11 Ozark^23-9 Malvern^19-5 Arkadelphia^22-7 Batesville^16-11 Farmington^15-9 Nashville^18-9 Dardanelle^25-8 Huntsville^17-10 Warren^14-9 Pottsville^16-13 Berryville^19-12 Little Rock McCellan^9-17 Prairie Grove^16-13 Star City^13-11 Shiloh^15-12 Camden^11-18 Harrison^11-18 Pocahontas^10-15 Forrest City^6-17 Wynne^12-16 Bauxite^15-13 Lonoke^8-16 Batesville Southside^6-22 Clarksville^13-16 Gravette^13-15 Crossett^7-15 Subiaco^10-17 Gentry^13-14 Hope^6-13 Highland^6-21 Stuttgart^3-19 DeQueen^10-18 Hamburg^5-18 Mena^5-18 Dover^5-23 Heber Springs^1-24

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at prtnews@nwadg.com.

Sports on 03/11/2020