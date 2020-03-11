TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge High School cheerleaders for the Blackhawks are captains Chloe Henson, senior, and Nate Graham, junior; seniors Tessa Kelley, Kennadi Marler and Kadense McDonald; juniors Steven Brown, Alison Hiett and Addie Rhine; and sophomores Kennedy Allison, Alyssa Anderson, Gabbie Fletcher, Masie Foltz, Mary Hargiss, Maycee Holt, Kiowa Morris, Alyssa Rickman, Riley Robbins, Maddie Rogers and Tristan Thurman. Manager is Kenna Shiers and coach is Courtney Hurst.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Pea Ridge High School cheerleaders for the Blackhawks are captains Chloe Henson, senior, and Nate Graham, junior; seniors Tessa Kelley, Kennadi Marler and Kadense McDonald; juniors Steven Brown, Alison Hiett and Addie Rhine; and sophomores Kennedy Allison, Alyssa Anderson, Gabbie Fletcher, Masie Foltz, Mary Hargiss, Maycee Holt, Kiowa Morris, Alyssa Rickman, Riley Robbins, Maddie Rogers and Tristan Thurman. Manager is Kenna Shiers and coach is Courtney Hurst.Sports on 03/11/2020
Print Headline: Blackhawk Cheerleaders
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.