TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge High School cheerleaders for the Blackhawks are captains Chloe Henson, senior, and Nate Graham, junior; seniors Tessa Kelley, Kennadi Marler and Kadense McDonald; juniors Steven Brown, Alison Hiett and Addie Rhine; and sophomores Kennedy Allison, Alyssa Anderson, Gabbie Fletcher, Masie Foltz, Mary Hargiss, Maycee Holt, Kiowa Morris, Alyssa Rickman, Riley Robbins, Maddie Rogers and Tristan Thurman. Manager is Kenna Shiers and coach is Courtney Hurst.