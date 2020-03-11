Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. March 11, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Sunday, March 1

Motor-vehicle collision, Woodslodge Road

Monday, March 2

Medical, Scenic Drive

Medical, Dogwood Lane

Tuesday, March 3

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Wednesday, March 4

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Friday, March 6

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Motor-vehicle collision, Little Beaver Lane

Structure fire, assist Beaver Lake Fire, 8526 Pine Ridge Dr.

Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 17936 Gann Ridge Rd.

Saturday, March 7

Grass fire, 10135 Burnett Rd.

Medical, White Fawn Drive

Medical, Amy Avenue

Grass fire, Sugar Creek Road

