Sunday, March 1
Motor-vehicle collision, Woodslodge Road
Monday, March 2
Medical, Scenic Drive
Medical, Dogwood Lane
Tuesday, March 3
Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
Wednesday, March 4
Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
Friday, March 6
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Motor-vehicle collision, Little Beaver Lane
Structure fire, assist Beaver Lake Fire, 8526 Pine Ridge Dr.
Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 17936 Gann Ridge Rd.
Saturday, March 7
Grass fire, 10135 Burnett Rd.
Medical, White Fawn Drive
Medical, Amy Avenue
Grass fire, Sugar Creek RoadGeneral News on 03/11/2020
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
