158th anniversary of Battle of Pea Ridge March 11, 2020 at 9:27 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Union artillery was demonstrated for visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday, March 7, 2020, the 158th anniversary of the 1862 Battle of Pea Ridge.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Reenactors portraying soldiers from the 3rd Louisiana Infantry spoke to visitors then demonstrated artillery fire Saturday, March 7, 2020, during the 158th anniversary events of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

Portraying members of the 24th Missouri Union Infantry, reenactors demonstrated the process of loading and firing rifles used during the Battle of Pea Ridge for visitors to the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

Hundreds of visitors learned more about cannons, artillery and the Battle of Pea Ridge Saturday, March 7, 2020, during the 158th anniversary events at the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Community on 03/11/2020

Print Headline: 158th anniversary of Battle of Pea Ridge

