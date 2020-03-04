Police officers will carry Narcan, an Intranasal Naloxone, thanks to city officials' approval of a new department policy and a grant from the Criminal Justice Institute.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn presented the new policy allowing officers to carry the drug which is an opioid antagonist that helps in the case of opioid overdose.

"Often law enforcement is first on the scene and sometimes a few minutes can make a difference in saving someone's life," Hahn told city officials, explaining that emergency personnel with the Fire and Ambulance Department carry naloxone, but police previously did not.

He said all police officers are current on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and will have naloxone training. Hahn said that the grant requires the officers be trained and that the department have a policy authorizing it.

"Once this is done, they'll send the narcan kits -- two per officer," he said. So, Pea Ridge will receive enough kits for each officer to carry one.

"To reduce the number of fatalities that can result from opiate overdoses, the Pea Ridge Police Department will train its officers in the proper pre-hospital administration of intranasal naloxone," the policy states. The department will establish and maintain an affiliation with a medical control physician (the same one used by the Fire Department), Hahn said.

Hahn said CJI is part of the University of Arkansas and that the grant is part of the Prescription Drug Overdose grant and State Targeted Response grant.

The policy states: "Officers shall receive a standard training course administered by Criminal Justice Institute (CJI) prior to being allowed to carry and use naloxone. The Department will make available and assure that all naloxone-certified officers complete a refresher course each year."

The City Council also approved a new policy on juvenile procedures as required by the Arkansas Department of Health and updating of a policy concerning use of body armor. Hahn said the officers do wear "external vests" but that it was not mandated in policy.

Council member Ray Easley asked what the body armor consisted of; Hahn said external vests and he did not plan to add anything.

