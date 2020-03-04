Monday, March 9
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.75
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, craisins or fresh fruit, milk variety
Tuesday, March 10
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Turkey & cheese croissant, lettuce & tomato, potato wedges, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or sloppy Joe sandwich
Wednesday, March 11
Breakfast: Cereal bowl & muffin, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or Salisbury steak
Thursday, March 12
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
Friday, March 13
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, squash delight, fresh fruit, milk variety
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 03/04/2020
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus