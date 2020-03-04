Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus March 4, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, March 9

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices

Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20

Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, craisins or fresh fruit, milk variety

Tuesday, March 10

Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Turkey & cheese croissant, lettuce & tomato, potato wedges, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or sloppy Joe sandwich

Wednesday, March 11

Breakfast: Cereal bowl & muffin, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

Thursday, March 12

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Friday, March 13

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, squash delight, fresh fruit, milk variety

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

