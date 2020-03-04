Wednesday, Feb. 12

8:27 p.m. A resident of George Miller Drive reported suspicious activity involving who had a "no contact order" repeatedly driving by the house. On Feb. 13, police spoke to the suspect who denied the allegations. According to the police report, "more follow-up investigation needs to be conducted."

Monday, Feb. 17

1 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Choate Place Circle in reference to a disturbance in progress. As a result of the investigation, police obtained an affidavit for arrest for violation of a no contact order for Juan David Guerrero, 30, Pea Ridge. Guerrero was arrested Feb. 20 in connection with the warrant and an additional charge of violation of a no contact order.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

4:05 p.m. Police were informed of a "hit and run" accident that happened in the Walmart Neighborhood parking lot involving a vehicle "bumping" an employee when she was walking in the crosswalk. She told police she did not want to press charges.

Thursday, Feb. 20

5:13 p.m. Police received a report of violation of a protection order from a resident of Seligman, Mo., while she was at work in Pea Ridge.

Friday, Feb. 21

11:22 p.m. Police received a report from Benton County Central Communications that a female who was at McDonald's restaurant said she heard gunshots. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jade Erwin, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. At the jail, she was picked up by paramedics from Bentonville ambulance and transported to Northwest Medical Center. After examination, she was released from the hospital. Police released her to her father, according to the report.

Saturday, Feb. 22

3:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Erwin Lane for a verbal disturbance. During the investigation, Pea Ridge ambulance was requested to the scene. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jade Erwin, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree assault on family or household member and resisting arrest.

Sunday, Feb. 23

5:08 p.m. Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on South Curtis Avenue. As a result of the investigation, police arrested John M. Mobbs, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of a controlled substance Sch. IV; and possession of drug paraphernalia; and on warrants from Benton County, Rogers Police and Bentonville Police.

Monday, Feb. 24

7:21 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Washburn Drive for a residential burglary report. The resident told police she came home from work to discover her front door open and a firearm and lock box in which it was stored both missing. The incident is under investigation.

Friday, Feb. 28

10 a.m. Police served a failure to appear warrant on Michelle Rene Richardson, 48, Lowell, when she presented herself at the police station. She was also served a warrant from Rogers Police.

6:10 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Washburn Drive for a criminal mischief report involving the bug deflector being torn off her truck.

Sunday, March 1

9:23 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Troy Daniel Hall, 48, Eureka Springs, in connection with failure to dim head lights, no proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A handgun, marijuana and marijuana pipes were confiscated.

Monday, March 2

2:01 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Park Circle in connection with an unresponsive male in a vehicle in a driveway. The adult male was transported to Northwest Medical Center.

