Pea Ridge DECA competed in Little Rock at the State Career Development Conference on Feb. 26, 2020. Eighteen of 23 Pea Ridge students made the top 5 in their event.

Arkansas DECA also voted on the new state officer team. Emily Beck was elected the new Arkansas DECA President and Nalea Holliday was elected Arkansas DECA VP of Marketing.

"We are so proud of our students and can't wait for the International Career Development Conference in Music City in April," teacher Tiauna Young said.

Winners were:

• Integrated Marketing Campaign: Emily Beck, first place;

• Project Management Sales: Madison McMillon, Sarah Messer, Finley Webb (all first time competitors), first place;

• Project Management Community Giving: Nalea Holliday and Riley Robbins, second place;

• Food Marketing: Madison Fortner, second place;

• Business Service: Jake Taylor, third place;

• Integrated Marketing Campaign, Service: Gracie Easterling (first-time competitor) and Olivia McCracken, third place;

• Sports and Entertainment Marketing: Tre Wiggins (first time competitor), third place;

• Independent Business Plan: Austin Miller, fourth place;

• Project Management Community Awareness: Lorena Razuri (first time competitor), Lillian Peters (first time competitor), Masie Foltz, fourth place;

• Innovation Business Plan: Madison McDonald (first time competitor), fifth place;

• Principles of Business Administration: Nikolas Galbraith (first time competitor), fifth place; and

• Automotive Services: Caden Whitted (first time competitor): fifth place.

