Wesley E. Pruitt

Wesley E. Pruitt, 85, of Springdale, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Circle of Life Hospice of Springdale. He was born June 7, 1934, in Vilonia, Ark., to Fate and Elsie Clara (May) Pruitt.

He was a Southern Baptist minister. He pastored Brush Creek Baptist Church and Robinson Baptist Church as well as many others.

His many hobbies included acting, painting and he performed in the Passion Play in Eureka Springs. He served honorably in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a former chaplain for the Springdale Police Department.

He was preceded in death by siblings Cecil Pruitt, Floyd Pruitt, Iva Wharton, Everett Pruitt and Ina Pruitt Chance.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Pruitt of Springdale; sons, James Pruitt and wife Cerena of Garfield and Duane Pruitt and wife Wendy of Pea Ridge; daughters, Dorinda Guest and husband Jerry of Anchorage, Alaska, and Candy Burnett and husband Tom of Springdale; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in Sisco Funeral Home, Springdale.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Sisco Funeral Chapel of Springdale with Pastor Greg Baskin officiating.

Burial was in Elm Springs Cemetery.

