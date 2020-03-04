We have had a new face at the Pea Ridge Community Library! Meet, Ashdon, the newest library clerk.

She hails from the foothills of the Ozarks. She studied history and psychology at Lyon College in Batesville. She loves to read, garden and practice yoga. She and her husband live in Bella Vista with their two cats, Greta and Sybil, and their dog, Scout. Swing by and say hello!

Library hours Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: pearigecommunitylibrary.org Email: library@pearidgecommunitylibrary.org

There are quite a few children's programs coming up at the library. On March 6, there will be the monthly "Legos at the Library" event; bring the children and come have brick-building fun! Complete this month's Lego Challenge to receive a prize. As always, there is family storytime at 11 a.m. each Wednesday.

The Adult Book Club will meet on Friday, March 6, and discuss the book "The Handmaids Tale" by Margret Atwood. Set in a dystopian future, environmental disasters and declining birthrates have led to a second American Civil War. The result is the rise of the Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian regime that enforces rigid social roles and enslaves the few remaining fertile women. Come join the discussion on this controversial book.

Finally, the PRCL will close early March 12 and will be closed all day, March 13-14. Library staff members plan to travel to Little Rock in order to attend several workshops and receive training from the Arkansas State Library. We are hoping the knowledge that we gain during this trip will help us to better serve our community.

