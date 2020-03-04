Blackhawk cross country athletes were presented awards for their performances during the fall season at an awards ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Students receiving awards included:

• Blackhawk Pride Award -- Kyle Telgemeier, Kevin Vázquez and Layton Powell;

• Newcomer of the Year -- Grandon Grant;

• Outstanding Runner -- Levi Schultz;

• Workhorse Award -- Josiah Small; and

• Most Improved -- Logan Spears.

Lady Blackhawk award recipients included:

• Outstanding Runner -- Harmony Reynolds;

• Workhorse -- Liz Vázquez;

• Most Improved -- Kyla Wheeless;

• Blackhawk Pride -- Allie King, Dayton McLeroy and Olivia Scates; and

• Newcomer of the Year -- Ryleigh Gilbreath.

Sports on 03/04/2020