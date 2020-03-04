Blackhawk Pride winners Dayton McLeroy and Allie King
Blackhawk cross country athletes were presented awards for their performances during the fall season at an awards ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Students receiving awards included:
• Blackhawk Pride Award -- Kyle Telgemeier, Kevin Vázquez and Layton Powell;
• Newcomer of the Year -- Grandon Grant;
• Outstanding Runner -- Levi Schultz;
• Workhorse Award -- Josiah Small; and
• Most Improved -- Logan Spears.
Lady Blackhawk award recipients included:
• Outstanding Runner -- Harmony Reynolds;
• Workhorse -- Liz Vázquez;
• Most Improved -- Kyla Wheeless;
• Blackhawk Pride -- Allie King, Dayton McLeroy and Olivia Scates; and
• Newcomer of the Year -- Ryleigh Gilbreath.Sports on 03/04/2020
Print Headline: Cross Country students get awards
