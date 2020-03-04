Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Court Report by Staff Report | March 4, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Eric Joshua Berry, 31, speeding, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Nathaniel T. Cannady, 31, contempt and failure to complete drug, alcohol, safety education program, nol prosssed

Daniel Lee Cowles, 42, no tail lamps or reflectors, dismissed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Randell L. Dutton, 26, no motorcycle endorsement on drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Mitchell Ryan Hooe, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Sagan B. Gregory, 24, possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Kirk S. Kovach, 58, failure to appear, nol prosssed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Thomas Patrick Mone, 19, no drivers license in possession, guilty; failure to appear, nol prosssed

Kylee Pippin, 27, disorderly conduct, guilty

Christina N. Rice, 25, interference with visitation, guilty

Steven A. Schodrowski, 48, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Cody Alec Wells, 28, driving while intoxicated, guilty; driving left of center, nol prosssed

Alexa L. Whitlow, 20, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, guilty

General News on 03/04/2020

Print Headline: Court Report

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT