District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Eric Joshua Berry, 31, speeding, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Nathaniel T. Cannady, 31, contempt and failure to complete drug, alcohol, safety education program, nol prosssed

Daniel Lee Cowles, 42, no tail lamps or reflectors, dismissed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Randell L. Dutton, 26, no motorcycle endorsement on drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Mitchell Ryan Hooe, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Sagan B. Gregory, 24, possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Kirk S. Kovach, 58, failure to appear, nol prosssed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Thomas Patrick Mone, 19, no drivers license in possession, guilty; failure to appear, nol prosssed

Kylee Pippin, 27, disorderly conduct, guilty

Christina N. Rice, 25, interference with visitation, guilty

Steven A. Schodrowski, 48, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Cody Alec Wells, 28, driving while intoxicated, guilty; driving left of center, nol prosssed

Alexa L. Whitlow, 20, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, guilty

